City to hold virtual meeting to discuss public arts

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you would like to express your opinions on public art in the city, you’ll have a chance to do so on Thursday evening.

A virtual townhall meeting has been planned to discuss the city’s master plan for public art.

The plan includes the vision, goals, and policies, as it also reflects extensive community input.

Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa will serve as the host for the virtual event.

The meeting will take place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on how to access the meeting, you can click here.

