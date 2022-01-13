Elderly artist makes her mark

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly resident is making her mark and proving that you’re never too old to find your hidden talent.

Meet 86-year-old Iris Berlioz who recently re-discovered her passion for the arts but for Iris it’s more than just a hobby, it’s a therapeutic way to stay active.

Iris says that this hobby helps keep her occupied and if it weren’t for drawing, she would go crazy since she has not left her house since last year.

At the start of the pandemic, one of her relatives who is a painting teacher at a school in Honduras encouraged her to use her free time wisely by drawing and painting.

Iris says her daughter in law encouraged her to paint and draw by sending her pictures.

Iris and her husband came to the U.S. back in 2006 and from the beginning she dedicated herself to her family, putting her love for painting on the backburner.

When she lived in Honduras both her husband and her son were doctors who worked long hours, so Iris stayed home to take care of the house.

Roughly three years ago her husband passed away, leaving her alone but her hobby allowed her to express her feelings on paper using pencils and watercolors.

And with plenty of practice, Iris has been perfecting her drawing technique and she encourages others to follow their passion.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.