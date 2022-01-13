Foggy Thursday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are going to driving in the south Texas area Thursday morning, be careful because we are going to see some heavy fog.

On Thursday morning we’ll start out foggy and hazy in the 40s.

Things will start to clear and temperatures will hit a high of about 78 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will get heated as we expect a high of 82 on Friday.

A cold wind will start to rise on Saturday dropping us back down to the 60s and giving us lows in the 30s during the evening hours.

These cold temperatures will continue into Sunday; we’ll hit a high of about 64.

Then we’ll start the week with Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the 70s.

By the middle of next week we’ll bounce back to the 80s once again.

