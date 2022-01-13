Advertisement

Houston Police chase ends in deadly seven car crash

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A police chase in Texas ended in a seven-car crash that killed at least one person and injured five others.

The suspect involved in the chase got away.

Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect Wednesday night in Northeast Houston, but as he drove through an intersection, he ended up crashing with another car, killing the woman who was driving and sending two children, about 5 and 2 years old, to the hospital. The oldest is in critical condition.

Multiple crashes followed that one, sending three more people to the hospital.

The deputy’s car caught fire at one point, but people nearby pulled him out and he’s doing OK.

Police say the deputy had his lights and sirens on as he was going through the intersection, and they’re still not sure exactly how the accident played out.

The armed robbery suspect involved in the police chase that started the chain of events got away.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: hospital
Health authority confirms 990th death due to COVID-19
File photo: WBCA Parade
Are the WBCA festivities in jeopardy?
Policía de Laredo
Man injured after accident on Sierra Vista and Ejido
Accident on McPherson and Jacaman
Accident causes traffic jam on McPherson Road
File photo: Students in class
School districts say classes are covered

Latest News

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Anheuser-Busch launches Willy Wonka inspired contest
File photo
City confirms over 8,000 positive cases
File photo: Zapata County
Zapata cancels county fair
Drug bust at hookah lounge
Laredo Police seize drugs from local hookah lounge