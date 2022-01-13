Kiosk owner continues to supply necessities during pandemic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise in our city, many have taken the opportunity to sell necessities to keep people safe from the surge.

Local business owner Ismael Tellez sells facemasks and other products that help provide protection against the virus.

He says the pandemic is far from over and this is how we can protect ourselves.

Once Tellez started to see a decrease in numbers, he decided to stop selling his products, but his perspective quickly changed after he saw a significant increase this past week.

Like Tellez many residents are still taking precautions to take care of themselves.

Local mother Jackie Gonzalez continues to use facemasks and sanitizing products to protect her family at all costs.

Gonzalez says she has remained cautious and has not had any family gatherings.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Treviño continues to stress the importance of using these products which could ultimately save lives.

He says that COVID-19 cases are still increasing day-by-day and worries that local hospitals might feel the burden of it.

Dr. Trevino says, “If we do have a lot of contagiousness, that in itself it’s worrisome because our hospitals can be overwhelmed, especially people that have underlying condition.”

Tellez also wishes that Laredoans continue to stay safe and keep safety protocols in check to be all together once more.

Tellez says just like any other illnesses, you need a facemask, antibacterial, and disinfectant to keep you safe from germs.

Dr. Trevino adds that buying and using these products can help against the fight of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

