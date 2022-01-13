Advertisement

Laredo Police seize drugs from local hookah lounge

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An anonymous tip to police results in a drug bust at a local hookah business.

Back in December, Laredo Police received a tip regarding possible illegal activity going on at a business called “El Privado” Hook Lounge at the 9800 block of McPherson Road.

Police executed a search warrant at the business on Jan. 7 and found large amounts of illegal drugs including THC, THC oils and gummies as well as hydroponic marijuana.

During their search, officers found a makeshift lab hidden out of view of the main areas of the business.

Two men identified as Matthew Paul Brown, age 39 and Eduardo Palacios Jr., age 23 were arrested for possession, manufacture, and delivery.

The case remains under investigation.

Laredo Police continue to encourage the public to come forward with any information regarding illegal activity by calling 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

