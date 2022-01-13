Advertisement

LISD discuses curriculum and instruction during board meeting

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy day for the LISD Board as members went over the curriculum and instructional plan amid the rise in coronavirus cases.

According to officials, as of now there will be no changes when it comes to the upcoming STAAR exam.

It is still set to take place this May.

The board also went over the protocols in place when a student tests positive or is showing coronavirus symptoms.

LISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Gerardo Cruz says remote instruction is still an option when a medical excuse is provided.

Cruz says, “Our school district is available to provide remote conference up to 20 days so any parent who is involved in this situation should contact their principal to get remote conferencing in place.”

Cruz goes on to say that it is a quick process as long as the parent contacts the school principal and fills out the proper paperwork in order to start the remote conferencing.

Students are given a computer and if more than 20 days are needed, a special request has to be submitted.

