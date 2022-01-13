School districts say classes are covered

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are speaking out about concerns regarding teacher shortages at schools.

Both UISD and LISD officials say that they have been experiencing higher than normal employee and student absences due to the coronavirus.

UISD says some of these absences are because of legitimate illnesses while others are out due to fear of returning to work and school.

LISD says they are covering classes without teachers through the support of administrators, substitutes, and teacher aides.

Both school districts confirm that students have been supervised and at no point were any group of kids left unattended due to the shortage of teachers and substitutes.

