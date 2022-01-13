Students encourage others to get involved in youth vote program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is promoting our constitutional right to vote among the students.

Many LISD students had the chance to register for the upcoming election.

The “Yes I will Vote” coalition was out at Garcia Early College High School Wednesday helping students who are 18 years of age to register.

Students who took part in the event say they are excited to be able to vote soon.

Samantha Medina says she has wanted to vote since she was little, and she saw her parents do it.

Medina says as today’s youth and future leaders, it is important for students to be registered and informed so they can have the voice to make change.

The coalition says they will be at other high schools in the area helping students register to vote.

