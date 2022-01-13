Advertisement

UISD Board discusses student learning during COVID surge

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a bit of back and forth between UISD Board members and administrators as they discussed the best way to deal with the surge of COVID-19 cases on campus.

During Thursday’s emergency meeting, the board took a vote and decided to allow their students to do remote learning starting next week.

The district said they created a video for parents in English and in Spanish to explain to them how their child could do remote conferencing.

The board also approved to purchase testing kits from another vendor; the money to purchase the kits comes from a federal grant. Officials are looking to purchase over 30,000 testing kits.

During the meeting officials said they received four million dollars to purchase testing kits from the state, but the state does not have any testing kits available.

The board also approved extending the teachers sick leave days to 20 days.

The meeting started at noon but after 1 p.m. they went into executive sessions.

UISD Associate Superintendent for Student Support Services, Mike Garza, said the district is getting testing kits from Congressman Henry Cuellar.

