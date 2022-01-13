UISD to hold emergency meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is prompting school districts to iron out some of its current plans and policies.

The UISD Board of Trustees will meet today to discuss several items, one of which is learning during the recent surge in cases.

Today UISD will discuss information regarding an update on students and staff COVID-19 intake reports, information regarding the remote conferencing process as well as guidance from TEA.

The district will also discuss the possibility of extending the district’s emergency sick leave for eligible district employees.

They will also discuss the approval of COVID-19 antigen test kits.

That meeting will take place today at 12 at the UISD Board room.

