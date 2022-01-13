Zapata cancels county fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual fair that brings hundreds of vendors, and livestock to the yard is canceled.

The Zapata County Fair Association Board of Directors released a statement saying that it is impossible to predict when the COVID-19 situation will die down to a point to where they can host the fair.

As a result, they have decided to cancel the event, with the exception of its Zapata County Fair Queens Contest and Livestock show and auction.

Organizers say while they are saddened, they look forward to a time when they can hold the fair in a safe manner.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.