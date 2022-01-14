Advertisement

Agents foil human smuggling attempt near Cotulla

Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Coutlla
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Coutlla(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop in the Cotulla area results in a human smuggling bust and the seizure of a weapon.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 when agents assisted LA Salle County Sheriff’s Deputies after a vehicle came to a stop on the railroad tracks.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found a total of five undocumented immigrants, a pistol and residue of marijuana.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Cotulla station for processing.

