Agents foil human smuggling attempt near Cotulla

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop in the Cotulla area results in a human smuggling bust and the seizure of a weapon.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 when agents assisted LA Salle County Sheriff’s Deputies after a vehicle came to a stop on the railroad tracks.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found a total of five undocumented immigrants, a pistol and residue of marijuana.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Cotulla station for processing.

