Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs

Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt
Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious vehicle traveling on Mines Road.

A short while later, agents discovered an abandoned gray SUV near exit two on I-35 after it had crashed into a traffic sign.

Agents searched the vehicle and found five bundles of marijuana weighing almost 400 pounds.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $313,000.

