Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt in north Laredo.
The incident happened on Jan. 11 when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious vehicle traveling on Mines Road.
A short while later, agents discovered an abandoned gray SUV near exit two on I-35 after it had crashed into a traffic sign.
Agents searched the vehicle and found five bundles of marijuana weighing almost 400 pounds.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $313,000.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.