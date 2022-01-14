Curative adds new COVID-19 testing location

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - To help with the demand of COVID testing, Curative has added one more location to its testing sites.

Several people were scene waiting in line at the Hillside Rec Center to get tested for COVID-19.

They were able to get an appointment online.

City officials previously said Curative would open up three additional sites by Wednesday.

As of Thursday, only one extra site was up and running with officials saying they are still working on setting up a site at fire station number five and at North Central Park.

Curative is reminding the public that appointments for a test must be made on their website.

