El Progreso Park Trail temporarily closed for maintenance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are hoping to hit the trails this weekend, one local park will be closed for maintenance.

The City of Laredo is advising the community that it will temporarily close Jovita Idar El Progresso Park this Saturday from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The traffic department will be striping the bike trail at the location formerly known as the Bartlett Soccer Complex.

The community is encouraged to heed this notice if they are planning to visit the park this Saturday.

