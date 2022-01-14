Advertisement

Fatal accident reported on Mines Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in the Mines Road area has caused a temporary lane closure.

Laredo Police issued an alert regarding an accident on Mines Road near El Primero Ranch.

The Laredo Police department has confirmed that a woman was killed in the accident.

As a result, they have temporarily closed the northbound lanes on Mines Road.

Police are asking for drivers who are in the area to reduce your speed and proceed with caution.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD Board discusses student learning during COVID surge
Drug bust at hookah lounge
Laredo Police seize drugs from local hookah lounge
School districts react to mask mandate ruling
UISD to hold emergency meeting
File photo: Students in class
School districts say classes are covered
Memo Salinas
Laredoan makes Aggie History as first Hispanic Head Yell Leader

Latest News

Fatal accident reported on Mines Road
37-year-old Jesus Alberto Zavala
Man wanted for injuring disabled woman arrested
Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU delays start date for in-person classes