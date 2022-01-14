Fatal accident reported on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in the Mines Road area has caused a temporary lane closure.

Laredo Police issued an alert regarding an accident on Mines Road near El Primero Ranch.

The Laredo Police department has confirmed that a woman was killed in the accident.

As a result, they have temporarily closed the northbound lanes on Mines Road.

Police are asking for drivers who are in the area to reduce your speed and proceed with caution.

