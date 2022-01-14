Feeling like the 80s on Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Prepare for a nice warm Friday in the 80s!

We’ll start out in the mid-40s and see a high of 83 by the afternoon.

Friday will be our warmest day but overnight, a cold wind will start to rise and bring temperatures down into the 60s.

Temperatures could even drop as low as 35 on Saturday night making for a chilly Sunday morning.

On Sunday expect a high of 65 and 73 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Things will stay pretty moderate for most of the week.

Expect highs in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday.

Now another cold front will bring us back down the 60s and even 40s by Friday.

Don’t put those jackets away just yet.

