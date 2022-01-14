Advertisement

Food Bank searching for volunteers for Saturday event

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local food bank that keeps the community from going hungry is asking for volunteers to help.

This weekend, the South Texas Food Bank will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr Day and they are searching for volunteers who are able to help sort cans and assemble food bags.

If you would like to help, get involved in the food bank’s mission of feeding others, you can click here.

That event will take place at the food bank this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Meanwhile, the organization will be closed on January 17th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

