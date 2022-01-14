Advertisement

Laredo College nursing students receive kit from Tik Tok

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over at Laredo college, 26 of its students will head back to class with some cool gear compliments of Tik Tok.

The nursing students each received a special resource kit from Tik-Tok’s Health Heroes Relief Fund.

The value of the kit is about $700 and it includes some pretty cool stuff the nursing students can really use such as stethoscopes, uniforms, vouchers for online platforms and even skill sets.

