Laredo College nursing students receive kit from Tik Tok

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over at Laredo college, 26 of its students will head back to class with some cool gear compliments of Tik Tok.

The nursing students each received a special resource kit from Tik-Tok’s Health Heroes Relief Fund.

The value of the kit is about $700 and it includes some pretty cool stuff the nursing students can really use such as stethoscopes, uniforms, vouchers for online platforms and even skill sets.

