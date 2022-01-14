Laredo hospitals face massive staff shortages as cases increase

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority is reporting an increase in hospitalizations at our medical centers.

As of Thursday, Dr. Trevino said there were 77 people in the hospital and the hospital ER’s are full with many waiting in overflow areas.

He also noted several covid positive pregnant women were in labor and delivery and an additional covid positive pediatric patient was admitted into the hospital.

When it comes to the Omicron variant, Dr. Trevino noted that while the severity of the variant is keeping hospitalized patients out of the ICU, the increasing number of covid patients being cared for in regular hospital rooms is due to complications from dangerous underlying conditions.

It’s these numbers Trevino says that continue overwhelming Laredo’s short-staffed hospitals.

Dr. Trevino says they are seeing a lot of shortages due to infection and doctors who are being burnt out. There are only a handful of doctors to treat coronavirus in the city, so there’s a significant amount of burnout.

Currently there are roughly 80 doctors with COVID-19.

According to Dr. Trevino, that number continues to increase each day and for a medical community already underserved, losing 80 hospital medical personnel is significant.

He says both hospitals do have some state nurses helping but requests for more help are not granted automatically.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.