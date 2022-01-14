Advertisement

LISD approves a week of remote learning

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recent surge in coronavirus cases had both school districts scrambling to figure out the best plan of action to continue teaching while also keeping its staff and students safe.

UISD held a board meeting where they made the decision to go virtual for a week.

Shortly after, LISD announced that it would follow suit and approved a week of remote learning.

Just like UISD, the five-day period will start on Monday, Jan. 17 and will continue through Friday, Jan 21st.

Students are expected to be back in the classrooms on Monday, Jan 24.

