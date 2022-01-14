Man accused of robbing two convenience stores arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities arrest a man believed to be connected to two robberies.

Laredo Police arrested 49-year-old Cesar Cabriales has been arrested after police were called out Thursday morning for a robbery at a store at the 100 block of East Hillside.

The caller said a man had a knife and took $40 from the cash register, then fled the scene.

A short while later, police received another call for a robbery reported at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue.

The caller told police the man demanded money but didn’t take anything.

Police found the truck they believe was connected to the robberies.

The driver was identified as Cabriales and matched the description of the robbery suspect.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.