Advertisement

Man accused of robbing two convenience stores arrested

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities arrest a man believed to be connected to two robberies.

Laredo Police arrested 49-year-old Cesar Cabriales has been arrested after police were called out Thursday morning for a robbery at a store at the 100 block of East Hillside.

The caller said a man had a knife and took $40 from the cash register, then fled the scene.

A short while later, police received another call for a robbery reported at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue.

The caller told police the man demanded money but didn’t take anything.

Police found the truck they believe was connected to the robberies.

The driver was identified as Cabriales and matched the description of the robbery suspect.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD Board discusses student learning during COVID surge
Drug bust at hookah lounge
Laredo Police seize drugs from local hookah lounge
School districts react to mask mandate ruling
UISD to hold emergency meeting
File photo: Students in class
School districts say classes are covered
Memo Salinas
Laredoan makes Aggie History as first Hispanic Head Yell Leader

Latest News

Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Coutlla
Agents foil human smuggling attempt near Cotulla
Accident on Mines Road
Accident on Mines Road
UISD motions for a week of remote learning
COVID surge causes UISD to return to remote learning
Fatal accident on Mines Road