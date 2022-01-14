Advertisement

Man wanted for injuring disabled woman arrested

37-year-old Jesus Alberto Zavala
37-year-old Jesus Alberto Zavala
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a disabled person is caught.

Last week Laredo Crime Stoppers began searching for 37-year-old Jesus Alberto Zavala.

They say Zavala had two warrants of injury to a disabled person as well as a theft charge.

The incident happened back in December when police responded to an assault at Springfield Avenue and San Carlos Street.

When they arrived they met with the victim who had visible signs of injuries.

She told them that Zavala had assaulted her by hitting her with his fist and then stole money from her pocket.

Zavala is now in custody.

