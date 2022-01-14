Advertisement

Martin Tiger Senior to sign letter of intent

File photo: Melanie Duron
File photo: Melanie Duron(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Martin Tiger Champion will put pen to paper making her college of choice official.

Martin Tiger Melanie Duron will sign a letter of intent to play track and field for Texas State University.

She will sign her letter to continue her academics and shot-put career for the Bobcats in San Marcos.

Last year Melanie was crowned Texas 5A state Champion in the shot-put division.

The bobcats compete in the Sunbelt Conference.

The ceremony will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Martin High School gym at 10 a.m.

