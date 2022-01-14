Martin Tiger Senior to sign letter of intent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Martin Tiger Champion will put pen to paper making her college of choice official.

Martin Tiger Melanie Duron will sign a letter of intent to play track and field for Texas State University.

She will sign her letter to continue her academics and shot-put career for the Bobcats in San Marcos.

Last year Melanie was crowned Texas 5A state Champion in the shot-put division.

The bobcats compete in the Sunbelt Conference.

The ceremony will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Martin High School gym at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.