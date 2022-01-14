TAMIU delays start date for in-person classes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s university announced some changes due to the surge in covid numbers.

In a letter sent out by TAMIU’s president, the start date of the spring semester is being pushed back.

Face to face classes will now begin Monday Jan. 24th; however, online classes will still kick off this coming Tuesday, Jan. 18th.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz says it is business as usual for all university offices and services with their doors remaining open.

Late registration will also be extended through Friday Jan. 28.

