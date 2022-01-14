Advertisement

TAMIU delays start date for in-person classes

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s university announced some changes due to the surge in covid numbers.

In a letter sent out by TAMIU’s president, the start date of the spring semester is being pushed back.

Face to face classes will now begin Monday Jan. 24th; however, online classes will still kick off this coming Tuesday, Jan. 18th.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz says it is business as usual for all university offices and services with their doors remaining open.

Late registration will also be extended through Friday Jan. 28.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD Board discusses student learning during COVID surge
Drug bust at hookah lounge
Laredo Police seize drugs from local hookah lounge
School districts react to mask mandate ruling
UISD to hold emergency meeting
File photo: Students in class
School districts say classes are covered
Memo Salinas
Laredoan makes Aggie History as first Hispanic Head Yell Leader

Latest News

Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
Melanie Duron
Martin Tiger Senior to sign letter of intent
Food Bank searching for volunteers for Saturday event
Food Bank searching for volunteers for Saturday event
El Progreso Park
El Progreso Park Trail