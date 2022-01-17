Accident on Cuatro Vientos causing lane closures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in south Laredo is causing lane closures on a busy city street.

According to Laredo Police the accident happened at the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Cielito Lindo.

As a result, police have closed off the southbound lane of Cuatro Vientos.

If you are heading in that direction, police are asking drivers to use caution and reduce your speed and to seek alternate routes if possible.

