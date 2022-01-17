Advertisement

The calm before the winter storm

Winter is coming
Winter is coming(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While parts of the country are seeing snow and ice, we are still seeing fall-like temperatures, but some changes are coming!

On Monday we’ll start our week rather chilly in the upper 30s and see a high of about 76 by the afternoon.

Things will warm up to the 80s on Tuesday and we’ll see lows in the 50s.

These 80 degree conditions will last one more day and then on Wednesday night, winds will pick up bringing us down into the 40s and seeing some cold rain overnight.

On Thursday’ we’ll struggle to get out the 50s and sees lows in the 30s all throughout the day.

Expect a cold weekend! All weekend long we’ll be in the 50s and see lows in the mid-30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported on Mines Road
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road
Demand for COVID tests spike
COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
File photo: Fight against COVID-19
Laredo hospitals face massive staff shortages as cases increase

Latest News

Remote learning
Schools to start week of remote learning
Curative to help administer vaccines
Curative adds new COVID-19 testing location
File photo: Fight against COVID-19
Laredo hospitals face massive staff shortages as cases increase
LC receives kit from Tik Tok
Laredo College nursing students receive kit from Tik Tok