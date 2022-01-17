The calm before the winter storm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While parts of the country are seeing snow and ice, we are still seeing fall-like temperatures, but some changes are coming!

On Monday we’ll start our week rather chilly in the upper 30s and see a high of about 76 by the afternoon.

Things will warm up to the 80s on Tuesday and we’ll see lows in the 50s.

These 80 degree conditions will last one more day and then on Wednesday night, winds will pick up bringing us down into the 40s and seeing some cold rain overnight.

On Thursday’ we’ll struggle to get out the 50s and sees lows in the 30s all throughout the day.

Expect a cold weekend! All weekend long we’ll be in the 50s and see lows in the mid-30s and low 40s.

