City Council to discuss contract for Hendrickson Transportation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss several agenda items including an agreement with the new company that manages the public transit system.

The Council will give the city manager authorization to negotiate a contract with Hendrickson Transportation System.

The city is proposing a five-year contract beginning Feb. 1 and for an amount of up to 3.2 million dollars.

Hendrickson was the sole bidder for the El Metro Transit System Contract.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.