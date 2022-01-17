City and county offices closed for MLK Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, plenty of city and county offices will be closed for the holiday.

The City of Laredo Administrative office will be closed and there will be no lawn clipping and branch collection.

Garbage collection will remain as scheduled.

Meanwhile the county administrative offices will also be closed as well as the tax assessor and sheriff’s office.

All emergency services will remain active.

All offices will reopen on Tuesday Jan. 18.

