City reports four deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is reporting four deaths due to the coronavirus.

Two men and two women ranging in ages between 50 and 80 and none of them were vaccinated.

That brings the city’s death toll to 994.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting our hospitalization rate is now at 24.58 percent.

It’s the highest we’ve been at since last August.

There are also close to a hundred people in the hospital with 17 in the ICU.

Of those, six people on ventilators.

