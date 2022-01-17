County to send out voter registration certificates

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections Office is advising potential voters that it has mailed out new voter registration certificates that are expected to go out this week.

New voter registration certificates are mailed out to all registered voters in the county every two years.

Voters are encouraged to check the information on their new certificate for accuracy and then keep them as a reference for the upcoming elections.

Corrections or changes can be made on the back of the card and sent to the election’s office for processing.

If you have not received your new voter registration card by the end of the month, you are encouraged to call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

