Advertisement

County to send out voter registration certificates

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections Office is advising potential voters that it has mailed out new voter registration certificates that are expected to go out this week.

New voter registration certificates are mailed out to all registered voters in the county every two years.

Voters are encouraged to check the information on their new certificate for accuracy and then keep them as a reference for the upcoming elections.

Corrections or changes can be made on the back of the card and sent to the election’s office for processing.

If you have not received your new voter registration card by the end of the month, you are encouraged to call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported on Mines Road
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road
Demand for COVID tests spike
COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Hospitalization rate increases
City reports four deaths due to COVID-19
Pre-trial hearing set for two men accused in 2018 homicide
Pre-trial hearing set for two men charged in 2018 homicide
City of Laredo Health Department
Health Department to transition to DSHS covid data
Accident on Cuatro Vientos causing lane closures
Accident on Cuatro Vientos causing lane closures