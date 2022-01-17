Cracker Barrel manager shot trying to prevent robbery in Houston

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Houston are searching for the person accused of shooting a cracker barrel manager Saturday morning during an attempted robbery.

According to Harris County officials, a female employee had just arrived at the restaurant when two men in a metallic, gray-colored Dodge Charger pulled up.

Deputies said a man on the passenger side of the car asked the employee about store hours as the woman was ringing the doorbell to be let inside. He then got out of the car and attempted to steal her purse.

The manager opened the door to let the employee inside and blocked the entryway as the man tried to force his way into the restaurant, authorities said. He pulled out a gun and shot the manager in her torso.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Meanwhile the suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

