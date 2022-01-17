Family of woman killed in accident thanks community for support

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family of the young woman who passed away Friday morning is thanking the public for their help during this difficult time.

Nineteen-year-old Yatziri Yanet Pena Robles was involved in a single-vehicle accident off Mines Road.

According to police reports, she was headed to work when it appears she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over.

Pena Robles died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

It was confirmed that she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

A GoFundMe Page was set up and we’re told by someone close to her family that through the generosity of Yatziri’s friends and the community, her funeral expenses have been taken care of.

Funeral services will be held at the Joe Jackson Heights Funeral Chapel this Wednesday Jan. 19 and Thursday Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.