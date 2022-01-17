Advertisement

FBI continues search for two Laredoans who went missing

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The FBI is continuing its search for two men who went missing and are believed to be in Mexico.

According to reports, 18-year-old Lee Roy Gonzalez Junior and 27 year old Arturo Guadalupe Jaime both cousins traveled to Nuevo Laredo exactly one month ago today.

They had gone in Jaime’s white 2013 Ford F-150 super cab pickup truck.

Investigators think they went to have the windows tinted but the two never came back.

Gonzalez is said to have a health condition and needs daily medication which he didn’t take with him.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741.

