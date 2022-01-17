Advertisement

Health authority says covid infections are at an all time high

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority is confirming that active cases are at an all-time high.

Doctor Victor Trevino believes there are well over 10,000 cases in Laredo and Webb County.

The last reported number released by the state put Webb County at 9,482 active cases but Trevino believes there are twice that many cases in Laredo and Webb County.

He says they have also seen an increase in hospitalizations up to 97 over the weekend.

One Laredo hospital is currently on diversion, not accepting any ambulances due to the overwhelming number of people in their emergency room.

