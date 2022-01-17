Advertisement

Laredo College to continue semester as scheduled

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While TAMIU has pushed back the start date for in person classes, Laredo College will proceed as scheduled.

The college says they are closely monitoring the covid surge and since they anticipated a possible surge, they have not increased their face-to-face course offerings.

So, they are planning to start as expected on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

They say over half of students enrolled for the spring semester are taking online courses only.

They continue to recommend students and staff to follow covid safety guidelines.

