LISD provides grab n go meals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though kids will be out of the classrooms this week, schools are still finding a way to provide warm meals to the students.

LISD students can grab a meal at several of the participating school campuses.

The district’s child nutrition program director Robert Cuellar Jr says they will be offering curbside meals starting on Monday through Friday.

They will offer both breakfast and lunch starting at 9 a.m.

The only schools that will not be offering curbside meals are Kawas Elementary, Lara Academy and Valdez High School.

Cuellar says it’s for children ages up to 18 years of age.

They do not need to attend an LISD school, but parents do need to show an ID for the child.

