Police searching for men accused of damaging ATM

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a group of individuals who allegedly attempted to steal from an ATM machine.

Laredo Police say the group of men were unsuccessful and only caused damage to the machine.

If you have any information on the identity of either individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

