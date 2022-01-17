Pre-trial hearing set for two men charged in 2018 homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trials for two men allegedly involved in a homicide back in 2018 are set to begin soon.

According to the Webb County Court Docket, this Thursday, both Victor Sauceda and Hector Rivera Jr. will have their final pre-trial hearing in the 111th District Court.

Sauceda and Rivera were allegedly involved in a shooting that left a 24-year-old dead.

The docket also shows that jury selection for both men’s trials will begin on Feb. 7.

