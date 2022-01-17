Advertisement

San Francisco celebrates 49ers big win

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some sad news for Cowboys fans, the 49ers are celebrating after their big win last night!

The niners advanced to the NFC Divisional Round by holding off the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Thousands of football fans in San Francisco were seen celebrating the win.

Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown for a comfortable lead in the third quarter.

The Cowboys tried to get a final play but unfortunately, they ran out of time.

In the end, the Niners would go on to beat Dallas 23 to 17.

As for Cowboys fans, there’s always a next year!

