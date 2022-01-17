Schools to start week of remote learning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Starting on Monday, public school students will begin a week of remote learning.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases, UISD and LISD made the decision to hold classes virtually between Monday, Jan. 17 to Friday Jan. 21.

School officials believe this will give students and teachers who are positive a chance to finish their quarantine.

Curbside grab and go meals will be available.

If you have any questions, you can contact your child’s school campus.

