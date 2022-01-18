Baby taken to pediatric intensive care unit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A six week old baby has been sent out of town for treatment at a pediatric intensive care unit as both local hospitals go on diversion.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino released a statement saying that he’s seeing a troubling pattern of younger COVID-19 patients with several of them having to be sent out of town for a higher level of treatment.

Dr. Trevino confirmed the patient was a six week old baby.

We’ll have more information once it’s confirmed.

