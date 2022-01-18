City Council to address Laredo’s medical needs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet Tuesday to revisit efforts to address our medically underserved community.

Mayor Pete Saenz is asking that Council receive a status update on retaining a consultant to look at the city’s overall health challenges.

Earlier this month, we asked Mayor Saenz about these challenges, and he said after several meetings with stakeholders, he believes the city will proceed with hiring a consultant of its own.

Mayor Saenz says, “The community needs to address this, and the city is prepared to take it alone and finance this consultant and then hopefully once we get what the consultant produces as far as potential solutions then in turn maybe the county and others can evaluate that and see if they’re willing to participate in any of the solutions.”

Other items on the City Council agenda include a request for a status report on the shortage of transformers by AEP, which is causing delays in future developments.

The council will also discuss a pedestrian crossing area across Cuatro Vientos Loop to and from the United South Grade Nineth Grade Campus.

Lastly, the city will discuss an update on Jacaman traffic safety improvements, after concerns regarding accidents were expressed.

City Council will meet on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

