County employees get tested for COVID-19 on MLK Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several county employees found out they had covid after showing up for a test.

County officials and their family members were invited to take advantage of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and get tested for the coronavirus.

Of the 188 people who showed up and were tested, 22 test results came back positive, which is a result many said they were surprised to see.

Nancy Cadena with the Webb County Public Health Services says everyone should take precautions from the virus.

She adds that this is a highly contagious virus and although it’s not severe, we need to assume people are positive, even though we don’t know for sure, but it will help bring down the cases.

County officials say they plan on holding more testing opportunities for their employees and community members.

