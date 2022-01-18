Advertisement

First day of classes for Laredo College

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While both local school districts are continuing their second day of remote learning, today is the first day back for Laredo College students.

The LC Board of Trustees says it has been closely monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus and says they planned accordingly by not increasing its face-to-face course offering and have added more online and hybrid course options.

The college says over half of its students who are enrolled for the spring semester will be taking online courses only.

They believe that this will allow students to continue their education in a safe and secure learning environment.

The college says they will continue to follow health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

