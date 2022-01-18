Paraprofessionals raise concerns about compensation during remote learning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD paraprofessionals are expressing their concerns about their pay after the decision was approved for remote learning.

The confusion may have also come from them being told they needed a negative test result in order to go back to work.

Nevertheless, it has still been pretty challenging finding a covid test and getting the results in a timely manner.

LISD officials say their employees do not need to worry about their compensation.

Veronica Castillon with LISD says paraprofessionals will continue to be paid which has always been the plan from the beginning.

As for screening for covid, every campus and every department has testing kits and they are welcome to use those.

On Thursdays and Fridays, LISD has its community labs and they provide screening and testing for students.

Paraprofessionals at LISD are being asked to reach out to their supervisors for a testing kit of which they say they still have plenty.

