Registration open for annual poetry festival

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local poets are invited to showcase their skills during the 19th annual Laredo Poetry Festival.

The City of Laredo Public Library is encouraging local poets to register for the event and submit a poem on any theme or topic they wish to write about.

This year’s central theme is Every Day is a new beginning.

The deadline to submit a poem is Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

The top three winners in each group will receive a gift bag and a prize and will be able to read their poems out loud at the award ceremony on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

For more information on how to get involved you can click here.

