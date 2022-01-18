Stuck in the 80s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While most of the country is dealing with severe wintry weather conditions, things seem fine and dandy in south Texas.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 80 degrees.

Things will warm up on Wednesday to a high of 85 degrees; however, the winds will pick up overnight and bring temperatures down into the 40s.

On Thursday we’ll stay in the 50s and see some high winds in a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

We’ll get down to nearly freezing temperatures and see some mixed precipitation.

Be prepared for this gloomy winter weather, we’re looking at a high of 49 on Friday and staying in the 50s for most of the weekend.

Expect nothing but cold and rainy days from Thursday to Monday.

