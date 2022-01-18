Advertisement

UISD debunks rumor regarding extension of remote learning

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School officials are debunking a rumor regarding extending the remote learning period.

Last week, UISD & LISD voted to have remote learning for students for a week to help decrease the number of coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, UISD took to social media to clarify a rumor that stated classes were suspended until March.

In the post they say that it is not true and that classes will continue virtual only until Friday, Jan. 21.

In person instruction will resume on Monday, Jan 24.

All students should return to their respective campus on that date.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yatziri Yanet Pena Robles
Family of woman killed in accident thanks community for support
Hospitalization rate increases
City reports four deaths due to COVID-19
Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker
Pre-trial hearing set for two men accused in 2018 homicide
Pre-trial hearing set for two men charged in 2018 homicide
FBI searching for two Laredoans who went missing
FBI continues search for two Laredoans who went missing

Latest News

Video shows Border Patrol chasing vehicle in south Laredo
Video shows Border Patrol chasing vehicle in south Laredo
Paraprofessionals express concerns on remote learning
Paraprofessionals raise concerns about compensation during remote learning
Car chase reported in south Laredo
Video shows Border Patrol chasing vehicle in south Laredo
UISD debunks rumor regarding extension of remote learning
UISD debunks rumor regarding extension of remote learning