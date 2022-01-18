UISD debunks rumor regarding extension of remote learning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School officials are debunking a rumor regarding extending the remote learning period.

Last week, UISD & LISD voted to have remote learning for students for a week to help decrease the number of coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, UISD took to social media to clarify a rumor that stated classes were suspended until March.

In the post they say that it is not true and that classes will continue virtual only until Friday, Jan. 21.

In person instruction will resume on Monday, Jan 24.

All students should return to their respective campus on that date.

